Winifred Stapley Butterfield

1924 ~ 2019

Winifred Stapley Butterfield, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born May 6, 1924 in Castle Gate, Utah.

While attending BYU, she met and later married Thomas Ellis Butterfield in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1948. They were the parents of 7 children.

She was always adventurous, fun, pleasant to be around, and loved to spend time with family. She had many talents. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. She served in the Jordan River Temple for 18 years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ellis and infant son, Brent. She is survived by her six children and their spouses; Tom (Cindy), Earl (Roxanne), Dale, Carrie (Clare) Morse, Hugh (Traci), Tira (Dave) Petersen, 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13400 South 1855 West, Riverton, with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 AM. Interment at the Riverton City Cemetery.

For full obituary please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on July 18, 2019