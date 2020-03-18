Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771

Winona Gamingasco


1928 - 2020
Winona Gamingasco Obituary
Winona Gamingasco
Oct. 18, 1928 - March 17, 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Winona Gamingasco, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her sons Douglas (Pam) and Russell Logsdon and many cherished grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat Gamingasco, friend Morrie Romano and son Ernest Logsdon.
Private services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy Utah. The family is requesting donations in her name to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020
