August 10, 1928 ~ January 4, 2020
Winona Luke Killpack, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away January 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Born August 10, 1928, in Orangeville, Utah, she was the fourth child, and only daughter, born to Leanora Hickman Luke and Leroy Luke. She graduated from Emery H.S. and attended classes at BYU.
She married Ben Killpack in the Salt Lake Temple on September 9, 1946 and celebrated 66 years together before his passing in 2012. They made their home in Oakley Idaho; Snowflake, Arizona; and in Coalville, Springville, Castle Dale, and Orem, Utah.
As a young mother, Winona taught tap dance classes out of her home. Later, she was employed for several years at Nebo School District. In 1978, she and Ben relocated back to Emery County, where she became a Real Estate Broker and founded a successful real estate company.
Winona truly loved music. She sang, played the piano, organ, and accordion-always having a song befitting every occasion. She knew by heart the words to hundreds of songs. She especially cherished the many years she spent performing as a member of the Springville Musettes Ladies Chorus.
Her life was one of warmth, generosity, gratitude, and devotion to family and friends. She radiated love and kindness every day of her life. In return, she was loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her children, Steven B. Killpack, Susan Killpack Peay (Roger) and Melody Killpack Clyde, as well as 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the LDS chapel at 1260 South 400 West, Orem, Utah at 11 am. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am prior to the service. A graveside interment will be conducted at 3:30 pm at the Orangeville City Cemetery. Friends and family may sign a memory book at fausettmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020