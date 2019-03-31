Winston Sheri Wallingford

Our Golden Nugget

Winston "Winnie" Sheri Wallingford

Our little lady Golden Nugget entered this external existence March 18th, 2019.

Our hearts are profoundly grateful for the ten days our sweet angel physically held us in her presence; she is a brave, beautiful, warrior-dragon princess.

In the abundance of the morning light, Winston left her physical form, surrounded by her father, William mother, Destiny & brother, Geburtstag Wallingford. Though Winnie's earthly body is no longer with us, she remains living through those her organs will save, the many who met her precious strength, & those who learn her story of limitless love.

Winnie is an angel of endless hope, who awakened the depths of our souls just as winter awakens to spring. Winston, we hold space for you. Dad & I are here… as a reminder of your infinite imagination. We vow to feel for you, to hear you, to listen to understand, to hold you, to love you, and pay forward your unconditional love. Winnie girl fly free you wise, selfless giver.

Please see us as the mom and dad who were blessed enough to give birth to Winston's light. Come celebrate her life dressed in spring colors to reflect her joy & love on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019