Woodley B. Shipp, 88, passed away at home Sept. 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Geri Jeffs Shipp, children Steven, Mark, Cory, and Laurie. Sons David and Brian deceased. Memorial service Friday, September 13, at 10:00 a.m., Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 So. Neighbor Lane, Holladay, UT. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3114 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT. See the full obituary at www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/woodley-bingham-shipp
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
