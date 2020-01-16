|
Wyatt Evan Page
2007 ~ 2020
Eagle Mountain, Utah-Wyatt Evan Page-beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to all-passed away on January 14th, 2020 in Eagle Mountain, Utah surrounded by his loving parents after a 22-month, valiant battle, against Ependymoma brain cancer. Wyatt was born on June 19, 2007 to Emily Kay Crosby Page and Evan Douglas Page in Provo Utah.
Wyatt entered this life ready for all its experiences and it started off with his mommy driving herself to the hospital to begin his mortal ministry. His life from that day forward is a treasure trove of family experiences.
Wyatt is a faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served previously in his Quorum presidency and most recently as his Deacons Quorum president. He was part of the first wave of 11-year-olds to receive the priesthood. Wyatt loved to go to the temple with his friends and family doing work for others, and visited often, even while traveling for treatments or vacations. Wyatt took his priesthood responsibilities very seriously and enjoyed being involved in the youth program with his friends.
We will miss his contagious belly laugh and smile, his witty personality, his kind words, his hugs and kisses, his good-natured spirit and his always ready for fun personality, and his grace as he endured his life's trials.
We would like to thank everyone who touched Wyatt's and our lives, and if you helped in any manner to fulfill a wish or offered a prayer, baked a cookie-anything--we wish we could give you all a hug and personally say it, but the list is too extensive. Thank You, especially to both sides of our families.
Wyatt is survived by his parents Emily & Doug Page, grandparents Mark & Pati Crosby, Don & Carol Ann Page, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends. We are grateful for the knowledge that families can be together forever.
Viewings will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-9:00 p.m. (please wear BYU or Utah Jazz outfits or colors at the Friday Viewing Only) at the LDS Silver Lake Ward Meetinghouse located at 4506 East Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005 and Saturday, January 18th, from 9:30-10:40 a.m. prior to the services at the same location. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, 4648 North Eagle Mountain Blvd, in Eagle Mountain. For full obituary visit www.russonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wyatt's Comfort Bundles on Venmo @empage05 so that we can carry on with his wish, or in his name helping kids fight cancer.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020