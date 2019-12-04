Home

Wyona Nordfors Davis


1929 - 2019
Wyona Nordfors Davis
1929-2019
Wyona Nordfors Davis has quietly passed after a satisfying life filled with events and a love of music. Born to Verl and Vashti Nordfors in the depression of 1929. Graduated from South Sevier High School in 1948. Attended and received college credits from Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City and the University of Utah. Married Raymond Davis in June 1951, Survived by husband and children: Raquel, Bradley {Nicole}, Jansen {Tara}, Ronda; foster children: Virginia Dixon, Priscilla Sherman, and Foreign student: Clement Merville. Preceded in death by parents Verl and Vashti Nordfors, sisters: Corene, AnnaVee, and Nola, son Neale, daughter-in-law Joy and son-in-law Steve. Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served in various ward and stake positions. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Orchard 1st Ward, 3707 South 800 West, Bountiful, Utah, with viewings at the church Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday from 9:45-10:45 am prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019
