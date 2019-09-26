Home

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hunter 35th Ward
3745 South 6400 West
West Valley City, UT
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Hunter 35th Ward
3745 South 6400 West
West Valley City, UT
Yvonee Timmerman Dea


1929 - 2019
Yvonee Timmerman Dea
1929 ~ 2019
Yvonee Timmerman Dea passed away after a valiant struggle at her home on September 20, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born August 3, 1929 in Minersville, Utah to Preston Neece Stoddard and Amy Dalton. Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00 pm at the Hunter 35th Ward, 3745 South 6400 West, West Valley City, with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. To view the complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019
