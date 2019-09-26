|
|
Yvonee Timmerman Dea
1929 ~ 2019
Yvonee Timmerman Dea passed away after a valiant struggle at her home on September 20, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born August 3, 1929 in Minersville, Utah to Preston Neece Stoddard and Amy Dalton. Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00 pm at the Hunter 35th Ward, 3745 South 6400 West, West Valley City, with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. To view the complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019