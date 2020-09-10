Yvonne Cardwell1943 ~ 2020Yvonne Joy Cardwell returned home on September 7, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1943 to Bob and Joy Cardwell. She lived in Riverton, Utah her entire life and most of it on 3600 West on her family's farm. While living there she gained her love for horses.In 1961, she graduated from Bingham High school. During her high school years, she was a Minerette and was the first Miner Mascot.Yvonne was committed to education personally and professionally. She graduated from Utah State University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home economics and later a Master of Science degree in Education Psychology from the University of Utah. She taught Home Economics and then became a High School Counselor at Bingham High for 23 years.Yvonne enjoyed traveling and doing things with family and friends.Yvonne was a beautiful seamstress. She also enjoyed all types of hand work and quilting. She made hundreds of quilts and wall hangings. She displayed them proudly in her home and shared them with many. Not only did she love to display her quilts, but also her Christmas Tree collectionShe was as member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several callings.As a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, she loved volunteering at the museum in Salt Lake and meeting monthly with the other members.Yvonne is survived by her aunt Annie Joy Shinsel and her sister Rochelle Larsen (Ron). Her brothers in law Glen Oakeson and David Anderson. 10 nieces and nephews. 43 ½ great nieces and nephews and 2 great great nephews and 1 niece and many Simper and Cardwell cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Moana Oakeson and Bobette Anderson and one nephew Blake Ronald Larsen.A gathering will be held for family and friends on Friday September 11, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah. A private funeral will be held on September 12, 2020.We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of the very skilled and caring medical professionals who helped us take such good care of Yvonne.For full obituary and for information on Zoom, please see