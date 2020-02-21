|
|
Yvonne was born on May 4, 1931 in Oakland California, 25 minutes after her much-beloved twin sister, Sylvia. Yvonne passed away peacefully in American Fork, Utah on February 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Alert and active throughout her long life, an unexpected and powerful heart attack set in motion a rapid return to her heavenly home. Yvonne is survived by her seven children and their spouses, forty grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 22, formally initiating her lifelong commitment to serve Jesus Christ and endeavor to become more like Him. She met her husband-to-be, George F. Hilton, on the very night of her baptism, with her hair still wet from that ordinance. They were married in the St. George Utah Temple two years later, beginning their wonderful eternal adventure together. They were partners both at home and in later years at work. George came to rely upon her in his career as a prominent Retinal Surgeon, where she worked in his office as an Ophthalmic Technician.
Always willing to lift and help others, Yvonne and George served full-time missions to Tahiti, India, Hawaii, and briefly to Bulgaria. Two of these focused on sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others while their work in India and Bulgaria was primarily humanitarian in nature. Yvonne would assist George with surgical procedures, literally bringing sight to the blind.
As a loving and effective mother, Yvonne taught her children well in addition to serving within her church callings such as Relief Society President, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and others. Family and faith were Yvonne's core interests in life, but she also excelled at sewing, writing poetry, creating spiritually-themed books for her children, and entertaining family and friends.
After being separated from her dear "Tihoti" (George) for almost 17 years, she joyfully rejoins him now, in a glorious hereafter. Her extended family is grateful to witness and share her faith and knowledge in the reality of life following our temporary span of mortal years here on earth, knowing that we will enjoy the companionship of our loved ones again because of the Savior Jesus Christ's Infinite and Eternal Atonement for all mankind.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the American Fork 14th Ward chapel located at 1100 East 400 North, American Fork, UT. A viewing will precede the funeral at the same location on Friday the 21st from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and on Saturday the 22nd from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary located at 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA. All who would like to attend are welcome. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
The family would gratefully encourage any so inclined to consider donations to the "Humanitarian Fund" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One hundred percent of such donations are applied directly to lifting the poor of the world out of poverty's grasp and delivering them from the press of sickness. Donations are accepted at https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/church/humanitarian-services.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 21, 2020