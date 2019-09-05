Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
LDS South Mountain Stake
1911 East Gray Fox Dr
Draper, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
LDS South Mountain Stake
1911 East Gray Fox Dr
Draper, UT
View Map
Zackory R. White


1972 - 2019
Zackory R. White Obituary
Zackory R. White
12/21/1972 - 9/2/2019
Zackory R. White, born in Murray, Utah on December 21, 1972. Zac passed away peacefully in his home on September 2nd. Family was everything to Zac. He had a special love for his nieces and nephews and treated them like they were his own. From an early age Zac loved baseball. He played catcher for Skyline High School and lead his team to an American Legion State championship. His hard work paid off with a baseball scholarship to Ricks College.
Zac followed his passion for the outdoors to West Yellowstone where he was a fly-fishing guide for 10 years. He returned to Utah to join his father in the family business, Flo-Tech. There he loyally worked side by side with him and his two dogs for 18 years. In all stages of his life, he was able to make lifelong friends and spread his passions and contagious happiness to those he loved most.
Zac loved Mom's sugar cookies, family traditions, hunting/fishing, training/breeding bird dogs, vacations, Cherry Coke, cold weather, flipping the bird, and buying gifts for others. He was a true patriot who loved the 2nd Amendment.
Zac's sense of humor brought joy to all around him and it was able to help him through many physical trials. He was a loyal friend with a quick wit, an infectious laugh, and he always made others feel loved.
Zac is survived by his parents, Randy & Caren; sisters, Heather White & Ashlie Hendricks; brother, Tucker (Lezlie); nieces and nephews: Paxton, Caleb, Samson, Kay, Ivy & Tommy.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud & Fae White and Richard & Patrica Service. Zac loved life and will be deeply missed. Thanks to all who made Zac part of their family. In lieu of flowers, buy ammo.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th at 12:30 pm at the LDS South Mountain Stake, 1911 East Gray Fox Dr, Draper. Friends welcome to greet the family during the viewing at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd., (10600 S.), on Friday evening, September 6th from 6-8 pm and Saturday 11:00 - 12:15 pm at the church prior to the services. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
