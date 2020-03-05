|
|
Zan Rodger Hall was born July 1, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho to Gilbert Warren Hall and Rebecca Tippets Hall. He died March 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Attended Pocatello High School and ISU. Married MaeDean Chatterton February 14, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and for over 40 years in Bountiful, Utah.
Preceded in passing by his parents, son Darin, sister Beverly, brothers Gayle (Florabelle) and Darwin (Lois), his in-laws Ellis and Vera Chatterton, and son-in-law Allen Halliday, Jr.
Survived by his wife, MaeDean; his children: Valorie (Kirk) Wimmer, Bryce Hall and Zanette Halliday; 35 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and his high anticipated 1st great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 50 South Main Street, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2020