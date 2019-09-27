|
|
Zane Grey Parker
1925 ~ 2019
Zane Grey Parker passed away on September 24, 2019 after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was born on February 26, 1925 to Ralph and Tressa Parker. He was a talented musician, devoted husband and uncle. He loved his job as a lineman, repairing telephone wires for Mountain Bell. His viewing and funeral service will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 South), South Jordan UT. The funeral will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 12:30 PM with a viewing one hour prior. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 27, 2019