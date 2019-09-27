Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zane Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zane Grey Parker


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zane Grey Parker Obituary
Zane Grey Parker
1925 ~ 2019
Zane Grey Parker passed away on September 24, 2019 after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was born on February 26, 1925 to Ralph and Tressa Parker. He was a talented musician, devoted husband and uncle. He loved his job as a lineman, repairing telephone wires for Mountain Bell. His viewing and funeral service will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 South), South Jordan UT. The funeral will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 12:30 PM with a viewing one hour prior. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now