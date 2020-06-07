Zanita Hamelwright Vincent
1936 ~ 2020
Zanita Hamelwright Vincent, age 83, passed away suddenly but peacefully from cancer on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born July 19, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Movell C. and Helen Thorne Hamelwright. Zan married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Vincent, on March 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Visitation will be held Tues, June 9, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S). Please wear a mask. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
1936 ~ 2020
Zanita Hamelwright Vincent, age 83, passed away suddenly but peacefully from cancer on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born July 19, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Movell C. and Helen Thorne Hamelwright. Zan married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Vincent, on March 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Visitation will be held Tues, June 9, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S). Please wear a mask. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.