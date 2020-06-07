Zanita Hamelwright Vincent
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zanita Hamelwright Vincent
1936 ~ 2020
Zanita Hamelwright Vincent, age 83, passed away suddenly but peacefully from cancer on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born July 19, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Movell C. and Helen Thorne Hamelwright. Zan married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Vincent, on March 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Visitation will be held Tues, June 9, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S). Please wear a mask. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cannon Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved