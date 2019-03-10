Zeldine Hansen Graham

September 26, 1930- March 2, 2019

Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, age 88, passed peacefully through the veil on Saturday morning, March 2nd, into the arms of many loved ones, especially daddy. They have been separated for almost 60 years!

Zeldine was born and raised in Joseph City, Arizona, and was active in 4H growing up, winning several awards and a trip to Chicago. She graduated from Holbrook High in 1947 as Salutatorian. She then graduated from the Dr. W. H. Groves LDS Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, and served as Secretary of the Alumni board until she passed. She married Athol Graham on August 1, 1950 in the Mesa Arizona temple. On their 10th anniversary, Athol was killed on the Bonneville Salt Flats in an attempt to set a land speed record. She was an active member of the LDS church where she served in many positions, mostly as pianist. She played the organ and piano beautifully. She had a quick wit and a gift for sarcasm which wasn't always appreciated by everyone, but it will be missed.

Zeldine was a Registered Nurse for more than 60 years, working at LDS Hospital and TOSH in the orthopedic units. She loved "dem bones". She enjoyed working nights so she didn't have to put up with the doctors! After retiring, she spent many years volunteering for IHC in many capacities.

Zeldine is survived by her children Lindi Mehr, Butch (Linda) Graham, and Kristy (Michael) Jones; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Maurine Richards, Boyd Hansen, Doris Hunsaker, and Kathy Cooper. Preceded in death by her parents Harvey Hansen and Pauline Peterson Hansen; husband Athol Graham; daughter Loie Graham; and her brother Kendall Hansen.

Services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 AM with a viewing prior from 9:00-9:45 at the LDS Chapel at 1433 E. Old Mission Road Sandy, Utah. A viewing will also be held Sunday night at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Dr. SLC, Utah, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Interment to take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the IHC Foundation.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary