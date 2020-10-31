Zella Merinda
Stratton Hulse
Loving Mom and Grandma
Zella passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She born on January 8, 1941 to Julia Veloy Evensen and Elmo Jesse Hulse. Zella was proud to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and as a young adult was a member of the Tabernacle Choir. Zella was strong-willed and a survivor. Her greatest accomplishment was her family.
Survived by her three sons David R. Stratton, Charles (Kathy) Stratton, Paul James Stratton; grandchildren Alma William Grainger, Ruth Grainger, Austin Stratton, Luke Stratton; great-grandchildren Reese Stratton, Auron Stratton. Preceded in death by her daughter Kathelene Stratton Grainger.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the services also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com