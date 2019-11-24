|
|
Zenda Harrison Dalrymple Adler
July 10, 1922 ~ Nov 16, 2019
Zenda Harrison Dalrymple Adler, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah, surrounded by her family. Zenda was the youngest of eleven children born to William Jesse Harrison and Chloe Eugene Rainey Harrison, on July 10, 1922. She was born in Logan, Utah and was the only one of her siblings born in a hospital.
Zenda grew up in Cove, Utah, on her parents' farm. As a young girl, she learned to tromp hay, milk cows and work hard, although, she later said she hated tromping hay and milking cows. She was an active, fun loving child. From her earliest years, she loved people. She loved to talk, and she loved to have fun. Once, in the fourth grade one-room schoolhouse she attended in Cove, her teacher actually tied her to her chair to keep her from getting up and talking to her friends.
Zenda graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah, in 1940. Shortly after graduation, she visited her sister, Leah, in Seattle, Washington. While there, she met and fell in love with Donald Lockwood Dalrymple. When WWII began, Don enlisted in the army, and Zenda followed him, in training, to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they were married in May of 1942. Their first son, Donald Lockwood Dalrymple Jr., was born on July 7, 1943. Don Sr. shipped out with the army to Europe, three days later, on July 10, 1943. Don came home from the war in November of 1945 and Don and Zenda eventually had two more sons, James Craig Dalrymple, in 1958 and John Harrison Dalrymple in 1960.
Throughout her life, Zenda loved her family and loved to serve. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in numerous Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society callings. Her granddaughter, Julie Dodge said, "Grandma's door was always open. She would always be there with a delicious breakfast, hot and ready and with the most amazing advice-solicited or not. She was a strong, independent woman with a wild heart."
Zenda and Don built their career in the restaurant business. They owned several restaurants called by their own names, Don and Zenda's. She would always say that, "Don had a great eye for a good investment, but I had to make it work." The day after James was born, Don brought all the payroll records to the hospital so Zenda could "make payroll."
Don and Zenda were sealed in the Provo, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 13, 1979. Don passed away on January 30, 1986.
On October 10, 1987, Zenda married Harold Marc Adler and they made their home in St. George Utah.
Zenda loved bright colors, happy music, bowling and dancing. She and Marc met at a dance and they continued dancing until Marc passed away in 2011.
Zenda is survived by two of her sons, James and John, her 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Matt Dalrymple, a grandson, said, "Grandma would always tell us, 'I'm so proud of you, and I love you."
Ashley Hansen, a granddaughter, said that Grandma would often say, "Getting old is for the birds, and, I wouldn't even wish it on them." Zenda had a young, fun spirit and disliked growing old. Now, she can enjoy a wonderous reunion with her beloved family, where they must be dancing with delight at her return.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019