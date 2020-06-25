In Loving Memory
Zenda Johnson Crandall, daughter of Harvey Leon Johnson and Norma Martindale Johnson, and wife of the late Sterling Meith Crandall, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. There will be a brief graveside service this Friday, June 26th at 11:00 am at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, with a larger celebration to be held in her honor at a later date. Masks and social distancing are requested for the graveside service. For more details and a full obituary, please visit https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 25, 2020.