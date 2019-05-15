He married his sweetheart of 75 years, Veda Sweat, in the Salt Lake Temple on September 13, 1944. Zen and Veda raised 7 children. Greg, Valerie, and Ronda were born while attending his beloved BYU. After his graduation in Microbiology-Bacteriology, he began working as a scientist and safety engineer for the government at Dugway, Utah and children Bonnie, Leeana, James and Brett followed. Zen's greatest loves, other than Mom, are working on his wood lathe, gardening, tending his roses, writing poetry, regaling all of us with his childhood, war and Flootmagoot stories, listening faithfully to Lawrence Welk, and solving his daily crossword puzzle.

Zen has always been a man of service and until most recently you would find him tending a neighbor's yard or removing snow from a neighbor's driveway. His love of his Savior is profound. This love led he and Veda to serve three family history missions.

The Funeral and viewings will be held at his home ward building at 3408 South Celeste Way, Millcreek (Salt Lake City), Utah, Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A viewing will be held for friends and family on Friday night from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. To read Zeniff's full obituary or post messages for the family visit HolbrookMortuary.com





Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2019