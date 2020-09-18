Zina Dorothy Rieske Hancock

1922 ~ 2020

West Valley City, UT-Our beloved mother and angel grandmother passed away from natural causes on September 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in West Valley City.

Dorothy was born May 1, 1922 in the community of Pleasant View, a suburb of Provo, Utah to Zina Ann (Muhlestein) and Samuel Rieske Jr. She grew up in Orem, Utah and graduated from Lincoln High School.

She was married to William Norman Hancock on March 16, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were happily married for 68 years, until his passing April 9, 2010.

Dorothy and Bill raised their children in Hunter, Utah. They were members of the Hunter Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Sunday School, Primary, and Relief Society Organizations. She set an example of fulfilling church responsibilities with full purpose of heart and commitment. She loved serving the youth and ministering to the older sisters in the church and in her neighborhood. She taught her children thrift, industry, dedication, love, and service. She enjoyed reading, dancing, snow skiing, swimming, camping and river rafting with her family. A highlight of her lifetime was serving three missions with her husband.

Her life reflected beauty and industry. Many loafs of bread were given to others, clothes sewn for her children and others in need. Many blankets and baby clothes were knitted and crocheted for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening. Her yard was filled with beautiful flowers, as well as fruits and vegetables harvested and preserved.

Dorothy was blessed to live a wonderful life of 98 years. She has out lived all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Linda (Raymond) Coats, Joseph (Nancy) Hancock, Trudy (Michael) Lubbers, Karen (Kevan) Clegg, Peggy (Mark) Philbrick, Bryan (Ilene) Hancock, 29 grandchildren, 90 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express thanks to care-givers from First Choice Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Dorothy and to her wonderful Relief Society ministering sister.

The viewing and funeral service is for immediate family only. Viewing from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. and funeral at 12-noon on Saturday, September 19th at church at 4195 S. 6000 W. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial (6500 S. Redwood Road).



