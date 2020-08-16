Zina Mae Jensen Judd

1925-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beautiful mother, grandmother and dearest friend passed away August 4, 2020 in her daughter's home after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her loving family as she was called home.

Zina was born December 18,1925 to John P Jensen and Carrie Marie Swinyard Jensen in Ogden, Utah. She was one of seven children and was the last survivor. Zina loved sharing stories about growing up in hard times during the depression and the war. Her parents sacrificed so much to take care of their family. Along with detailed historical facts, she delighted in telling comical antics involving her parents, brothers and sisters.

Zina married the love of her life, Robert K Judd May 18, 1957. Together they provided a safe, fun and loving home for their daughters Susan, Donna and Julie. Mom enjoyed decades of bowling, golfing and fishing with family and friends. She was fondly known for years as "the Avon lady". She would be gone for hours at a time because she enjoyed going to neighboring homes just to visit and to check on some of the elderly ladies. She belonged to a group called the 49ers' where she enjoyed countless activities with cherished friends.

Zina is survived by daughters Susan Lang (William), Donna Evans (Rex) and Julie Denton (Joseph). She was the best Grandma/Grams/GG to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her favorite granddog, Cookie.

We know a glorious celebration is happening in heaven, as Mom's beautiful soul is reunited with all the loved ones who went before her. Although we will miss her here, we take comfort in knowing that one day we will join her in that celebration.

Due to COVID-19 private graveside services will take place with family. We will announce a celebration of her life in 2021.



