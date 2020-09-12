Zoë Esther Walton
January 5, 1996 ~ September 4, 2020
Zoë instilled in others a need for wonder. She was an incredible daughter, sister, and friend to all. Her connection with people was genuine and kind. She would go out of her way to put others at ease, and make sure they were heard, seen, and comfortable. Zoë had a deep curiosity for the natural world; she let spiders crawl on her graceful hands, marveled at a pollen-covered bee in a flower, rescued a hummingbird, helped her pet snake shed its skin. Animals gravitated to Zoë and she to them, always talking to and cuddling with her dogs and cats. She was an adventurer, traveling solo to St. Lucia and making friends over grilled fruit on the beach, zip lining through Costa Rican forests, paddleboarding with her mom, running with the bears on an Alaskan beach, and hiking the Wasatch with her dad. She loved music and made enviable playlists for friends and family that sparked magic in their lives. Zoë saw the world as complex, beautiful, and full of synchronicities. She found perfection in the natural world and inspired us all to take notice. Her laugh, her smile, her strong hugs, her words, her silence and her luminous spirit will always be with us. With the winds, Zoë is untethered, she shook up the world.
She leaves behind her broken-hearted family: father, Mark Walton; mother, Roxanne Joesten; sisters, Kiersten (Michael) Prucha, Carly Joesten, Chloe Joesten; nephews Wesley and Arthur; grandparents E.Bernice Susens, Joseph and Patricia Walton and Cosette Joesten; aunts and uncles Mary Denise Walton, Daniel Walton, Michael Walton, Thomas and Cheri Susens, Pamela Wells, Debra Susens; great aunt Barbara Bilyeu; and many cousins and friends who will miss her.
Preceded in death by grandfather Thomas Susens, and uncles Bill Wells and Barry Susens.
Zoe lived day-to-day with a mental illness. You would never have known about it because she rose to every occasion. The family is committed to bringing awareness to the importance of mental health. Please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org