1919 ~ 2019

Zola Rasmussen Harman passed away on March 22, 2019. She was the tenth child of Martin and Ida Hayden Rasmussen, born on January 25, 1919. She is the last of her immediate family to pass away. How she has missed her sisters and brothers.

She married George (Ted) Harman on August 28, 1939. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake temple on January 25, 1956. They had three children: Teddie (Gary) Warr, Jack (Mickie) Harman and Peggy (Jerry) Chandler. There are 6 grandchildren, 9 great grands, 9 great-great grands.

Ted died in June of 1993. She married Scott Newton in August of 2002. They were together for eleven years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 with a viewing one hour prior at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the same location.

