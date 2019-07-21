Zona Alice Buford Smith

12/5/1945 - 7/15/2019

Zona Alice Smith, age 73, returned to her heavenly home on July 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. The earth has seldom seen such a cheerful warrior.

Zona graduated from Paramount High School and attended Compton Jr. College, both in Southern California. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in February, 1965. She married her eternal sweetheart, Keith, in the Los Angeles Temple on February 25, 1966. Her service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints included service as President of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary in various locations throughout the United States. She was also a beloved teacher in Primary and Sunday School, and served in several positions in Cub Scouting. She served as PTA president for Twin Peaks Elementary School and Bonneville Jr. High. She also served on the PTA Utah State Board. Zona excelled in painting, sewing, and creating unique greeting cards. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren most of all. She enjoyed road trips with her husband and close friends.

Zona is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her husband, Keith Stohl Smith, her children Charlene (and Von) White, Jason (and Andrea) Smith, Lynette (and Bill) Dent, Wyatt (and Janet) Smith, and Mark Smith along with her 25 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her many, many friends and relatives. She will be welcomed in her heavenly home by, among many others, her beloved parents Thomas Luddwell Buford and Alice Agusta Eiting.

A viewing will be Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chevy Chase LDS Ward located at 5235 South Wesley Road, Murray, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made for cancer research.

Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019