Zona G. Field
1926 - 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on her 93rd birthday, 5 December 2019, at her daughter's home in Draper, Utah. Zona was born in Rockville, Utah and had fond memories as a child chasing snakes, swimming in the Virgin River, and climbing North Mountain with her cousins. She often spent summers picking and canning fruit with her cousin Daisy at the Ballard summer home in nearby Grafton, Utah. In 1942, she and her family moved to Ogden, Utah where her stepfather found work. While attending high school, Zona began taking classes at Marinella Beauty School. She graduated from beauty school one year before graduating from high school, then went on to work at the beauty shop in JC Penney department store. It was around this time that she met her future husband, Wayne Field, while on a double date. They married in 1945 and were later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple in 1977. She had a strong testimony of The Savior, was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved serving others. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she served in many areas of the Church including, nursery leader, primary chorister, twice as Relief Society President, singing with the ward choir, and serving as a ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple. She loved peanut clusters, reading, cross-stitching, shopping with her daughters, and going to lunch with her friends. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as though they were her own and was always interested in what they were up to. She is survived by her five children Brien Field (Merry), Mark Field, Christy Waddell, Shari Bowers (Russ), and Linda Marlowe (Michael). Eight grandchildren-Scott (Jayme)Waddell, Jeff (Rachel) Waddell, Stephanie (Jake) Williams, David (Mary) Field, Eric Field, Allison (Tim) Farra, Devon Bowers, and Steve Bowers. Thirteen great-grandchildren-Bennett, Carter, and Ava Waddell; Rylan, Aubry, Cami, and Hadley Waddell; Jack, Evangeline, and Adeline Williams; and Carson, Jillian, and Henry Field. Zona is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ed O'Brien, and her husband O. Wayne Field. Zona's family wish to thank the Hospice and Home Spire team of nurses and caregivers who tended to their mother so tenderly over the past several weeks. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, UT 84020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Draper 9th Ward chapel on 12353 South 600 East, Draper, Utah 84020. A viewing will be held that morning before the funeral from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Ogden City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019