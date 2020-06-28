Candelaria Cordova

February 2, 1935 - June 13, 2020



Candelaria Cordova, 85, a Barstow resident for 67 years, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 13, 2020. Candelaria was known by many as Lala. Lala was born in Sabinal, New Mexico on February 2, 1935 to Jose and Florencia Melendez. Lala was a 1953 graduate of Barstow High School. She was married to her husband of 65 years, Leo Cordova. Lala was a member of the Barstow Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. She was a member of many of St. Joseph's organizations to include: Legion of Mary, Bible Study, St. Vincente De Paul, Altar Society, and Charismatic Renewal. Lala was a devoted Catholic who joined the Charismatic Renewal to bring her closer to the Holy Spirit, increase her faith, provide words of wisdom and knowledge. Charismatic Renewal emphasized complete surrender to Jesus in all parts of life and obedience to both the Gospel and Catholic teaching. She attended Sunday services as well as Holy Days of Obligation, Station of the Cross and Praying of the Rosary services. She was always praying for everyone. Lala taught her children to Love God and always show kindness to others. She found a way to budget for her children and grandchildren to attend Saint Joseph's Catholic School. She ensured that they attended School of Religion and received their Sacraments. She encouraged her children to teach Grade School of Religion and serve as Altar Boy. She took every opportunity to pass on to others her love of God. Most of Lala's life was as a dedicated homemaker; however, she did hold other miscellaneous jobs outside of the home. Right after high school, Lala worked for Contel Telephone Company alongside her best friend Ocariz Duran. She worked at the Holiday Inn and served as landscaper for local Mr. Gee's owned medical buildings. Lala had a natural ability to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables. She could bring plants back to life and make 10 more plants out of one. Lala is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Cordova, her parents Jose and Florencia Melendez, her brothers, Manuel, Juanito, Alcario, and Alfonso Melendez, her sisters Feliz Peralta, Fina, and Juanita Melendez. Surviving Lala are her 5 children: Irene Meunier, Cecilia, Phillip, Ann Margaret (Mike Barrett), and Patrick (Sharlotte); 4 Grandchildren: Edward Meunier, Kellie Segarra (Jesse), Ryan, and Jennifer Cordova; 4 Great grandchildren: Eddie Meunier III, Audrina Meunier, Dominick Segarra, and Marcus Segarra; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors of Hawaiian Village. She is also survived by her sister Dulces Estrada, sister-in-laws: Gloria Archuleta, Donna Cordova, and Annie Cordova. The Mass Service is scheduled for July 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 505 Mountain View Street, Barstow, CA. The Church has established specific COVID-19 guidelines that attendees must adhere to and have outlined that a viewing and rosary are not authorized. Since we are unable to assemble for a rosary, the family asks that one pray a rosary for the family in their own home. Attendance is limited to 100 attendees. The Interment will follow the services at Mt View Cemetery at 37067 Irwin Road, Barstow, CA.

