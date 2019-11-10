Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Leslie Lansville. View Sign Service Information Mead Mortuary 36930 Irwin Road Barstow , CA 92311 (760)-256-5671 Send Flowers Obituary



September 5, 1946

November 4, 2019



On Monday, November 4, 2019, in her home in Barstow, California, Catherine Leslie Lansville passed away at the age of 73. Catherine was born on September 5, 1946 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Emma Rita Trujillo Thompson and William W. Thompson. Catherine was the youngest of three sisters. Catherine spent much of her early years taking care of her sister's children before joining the armed services. Catherine served her country as a member of the US Naval Reserve program as a hospital corpsman. On October 12, 1968 she married William A. Lansville in Reno, Nevada and they shared 51 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband and their three children Laura Hinton, John Lansville and Bill Lansville. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and nothing made her happier than to spend time with 8 grandkids, Christopher, Kayla, Trevor, Tré, Alexis, Zachary, Paeden, Ohin and 1 great-grandson, Luke. She will be remembered for her kindness, devotion to her family, her stubbornness, and her love of books. A private family service is planned.

