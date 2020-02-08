Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Lee Haning

December 15, 1956

January 27, 2020



Connie L. Haning, a current resident of Sultan, WA, and long-time Barstow resident, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Connie was only 63. Connie was born December 15, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ, a daughter to Paul and Mary (Hoover) Haning. The family moved to California two weeks later, living in Pasadena and Azusa before moving to Barstow in 1961. Connie is a Barstow HS graduate, class of '75. She began working for the post office in 1981 where she would hold several positions. She received numerous awards while at the post office, including letters from very satisfied customers regarding her excellent customer service. Connie retired in December 2011 after over 30 years of service. After retiring Connie spent some time in Barstow and then moving to Idaho Falls and Painesville, OH, before settling in Washington. Connie loved dancing. Although her lung disease made it hard for her to breathe and require oxygen, she still found the energy to dance when she could. Connie was a gentle, kind soul and touched those she met with her infectious smile. Her love for animals was one of her passions, and that showed through in her love for her beloved dog, Teddy. She enjoyed doing diamond paintings and had completed many. She could make you laugh with her warped sense of humor, and of course, her pose for pictures with that famous finger of hers. Connie leaves behind her sister Sherre Haning Hankinson, Sultan, WA; a brother Blaine Haning (Lisa M McFadden) Beverly, MA; a sister Lisa Haning Roberts (Dean); niece Mary Johnson (Bruce); nephews Michael Becker (Leslie), Bob Becker, Al Becker (Margie Jamison), and David Becker; great-nieces Jessica Johnson, Brittany Becker, and Layla Becker; great-nephews Chris Johnson (Holly Kirk), Alan Becker (Chelsie), Ryan LaFranier, and David Becker, Jr.; six great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. Connie is preceded in death by a brother Don "Butchy" Leroy Ness; a sister Linda Kay Mennecke; both parents Paul Earl Haning and Mary L. Enderud; step-father Jesse "Bud" Enderud; and her grandparents. Visitation and celebration of life will occur in Washington state. Connie's wishes were to be cremated. Connie was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2017. Although many strides have been achieved, continued research is desperately needed for a cure. In memory of Connie, please consider donating for research to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60611; www.pulmonary.fibrosis.org. Published in Desert Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020

