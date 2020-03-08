Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Martin Stolte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Martin Stolte

October 7, 1958 - February 13, 2020



Craig Martin Stolte was a veteran of the United States Navy where he traveled the world on the Aircraft Carrier Enterprise and had shore duty in Bremerton, Washington and China Lake, California. Later, with his white cat Orbit, he traveled the country from coast to coast as a long hall trucker, and always had a positive impact on the lives of those he met along the way. He was born in 29 Palms, California on October 7, 1958 to Robert and Patricia Stolte, and died surrounded by his family at his mother's home in Barstow, California at 12:15pm on February 13, 2020. Craig was preceded in death by his father and one sister. Survivors include his mother; his wife of 11 years, Christine Stolte nee Ruth; two sons, Jeremy Horton of Ridgecrest, California and Christopher Stolte of Casper, Wyoming; one daughter, Amber Stolte Wilson of Darden,Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Stolte of Linden, North Carolina, Roy Stolte of Barstow, California, and Mark Stolte of Fresno, California; three sisters, Linda Stolte of Oroville, Hannah Stolte Davenport of Victorville, California, and Sarah Stolte of Las Vegas, Nevada. A private burial, with full military honors, will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.

