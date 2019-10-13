David Sloan Henderson
August 1, 1942
September 29, 2019
David Sloan Henderson was born August 1, 1942 in Barstow and passed away September 29, 2019 in La Jolla. He is survived by Jennifer, his devoted wife of 38 years; son Raymond; brother Darryl (Ann); and nephews Joseph and Steven. During the Vietnam War, Dave served in the Army and was stationed in Panama from 1966 to 1968. His service awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman (Rifle M-14), and the Good Conduct Medal. A Celebration of Life will be held November 2nd at Lake Cuyamaca, 15027 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm. Dinner and drinks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Lake Cuyamaca" in Dave's memory at the address listed above. The proceeds will be used to support the lake's fish hatchery program. If attending the Celebration of Life, please RSVP to Jennifer Henderson at [email protected].
Published in Desert Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019