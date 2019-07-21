Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felisa ''Feli'' Drummond. View Sign Service Information Lori Family Mortuary 915 E Stowell Rd Ste A Santa Maria , CA 93454 (805)-922-5880 Send Flowers Obituary

Felisa ''Feli'' Drummond

June 23, 1945 - July 7, 2019



Felisa "Feli" Drummond, 74, passed away peacefully in her home in Santa Maria, California on July 7th, 2019 with her husband, Reid Drummond, by her side. Felisa was born to her parents, Aurea Fernandez and Victor Miranda, in Madrid, Spain on June 23rd, 1945. As a young adult, she worked as a secretary at the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex in the early 1970s. This is where she met Reid, who moved from California to set up satellite equipment. They eventually married on September 5th, 1975 in Spain. In 1977, they delivered their first child, David, in Spain. That same year, they moved to Barstow, California so Reid could work at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex nearby. She later gave birth to Laurence (b. 1978, d. 1980) and Loretta (b. 1982). While raising her children, she also studied at Barstow Community College and commuted to Cal State University in San Bernardino where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. Later, she served as a teacher at many of the local schools in Barstow. Some of her favorite things were colorful flowers, books, music, cooking, and painting. In 2015, she moved to Santa Maria, California with Reid to enjoy retired life in a cooler climate. Sadly, she was later diagnosed with advanced cancer in 2018 which took her life a year later. She spent her last weeks of life on home hospice care according to her own terms. She is predeceased by her parents, Aurea and Victor; her son, Laurence; her brother, Rafa; her brother-in-law, Dale; father-in-law, Robert; and mother-in-law, Mildred "Dollie". She is survived by her husband, Reid; children, David and Loretta; siblings, Jose, Javier, Victor, and Rita "Loli" Miranda Fernandez; sisters-in-law, Loretta Collet and Sagrario Gutierrez Benitez; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends that she loved deeply. A private memorial will take place in Santa Maria. Please contact the family for more information. Donations may be made in her honor to UNICEF, RAICES, or any other organization that serves children in poverty. Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of Lori Family Mortuary Santa Maria, CA. (805) 922-5880

