Frank W. Bennett
September 16, 1958 - August 20, 2020
Frank William Bennett died unexpectedly at home in Lenox, Iowa, before his 62nd birthday. Son of Paul and Rosa Bennett, his life demonstrated integrity, a strong faith in God, humor, enthusiasm, and great kindness to family and friends. Frank grew up on a farm; played football, wrestling, and track in school. Frank was a lifelong member of the Lenox United Methodist Church; he also had a church family in Barstow. Frank liked science, math, building with his hands and traveling. After high school, used an America Rail Pass to see some country prior to enlistment in United States Air Force. He was based at Tyndall AFB in FL and George AFB in CA. Recruiters supported his plan to train as an electrician. Instead, his intelligence, critical thinking, and calm control were recognized and directed into becoming an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist. After his first tour, he completed a Carpentry & Building Trades program at SWCC in Creston. Jobs were few so he reenlisted. Post-discharge, he worked in EOD/UXO and HazMat jobs. Employers changed as civilian contracting bids awarded. Work included providing "detect, disarm, and disposal" for bombing range clearance of duds/unexploded ordinance and hazardous materials removal. He knew every kind of shell from casing to fuse and load. Working frequently in CA, NV and OR, with an apartment in the Victorville/Barstow, CA area when on the Fort Irwin Training Range. Between contracts, he took motorcycle trips to see buddies country wide; or would help farm or do repairs needed by his folks. He also loved going to air shows and state fairs. Never married, he enjoyed visiting with multiple generations of family and friends, sharing his keen attention and many interests; generous with his time and resources. Frank enjoyed good food, shared with others. Frank was an avid reader of the Bible, books and magazines, of wide ranging genres. He encouraged nieces, nephews, and other young people to become financially literate; learn how to save-plan-invest. Frank is sorely missed by his siblings: Dave Bennett of Lenox, IA; Pauline Bennett-Gannon of Fairbanks, AK; Karen Heck (Evan) of Corydon, IA; two aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Share memories at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com