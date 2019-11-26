Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Marie Soppeland

January 18, 1943 - November 12, 2019



Jan Soppeland, 76, passed away November 12, 2019 in Victorville, CA. Jan, born January 18, 1943 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, married her high school sweetheart Wayne on December 26, 1964. After Jan graduated from Wisconsin State, Eau Claire and Wayne from Stout State University in Wisconsin, they moved to Los Angeles to begin their careers with LAUSD, teaching in the San Fernando Valley. Subsequently Jan taught in Pasadena while Wayne taught in downtown Los Angeles until 1977 when they purchased an alfalfa ranch in Barstow, California where they raised their two daughters.Throughout her years in Barstow, Jan taught at Hinkley School, Barstow Junior High School and Barstow High School and taught the SUCCESS classes at Central High School. Additionally, Jan was a local business owner and involved in the Barstow Chamber of Commerce, including serving as President of the Chamber. She was also involved in other local organizations such as the 4H Club, Barstow Swim Team, Junior Olympic Swimming Championships, and the Barstow Boys and Girls Club. As an avid reader, she enjoyed spending time with her book club and also enjoyed scrapbooking. Jan loved her Dodgers and the Mavericks, and was a lifelong baseball fan, just like her mom. Later in life, Wayne and Jan realized their dream of living part time in Ecuador, until Wayne's passing, after which she spent time in Jess Ranch Apple Valley and finally at Sterling Commons Memory Care. Jan loved her family, colleagues, students, and friends and was a caring and special lady who will truly be missed. Jan was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Bernice Halberg, and her husband Wayne. Jan is survived by daughter Chris Lamoreaux and her husband Jason Lamoreaux, daughter Robin Asher and her significant other Anthony Davis, and Jan's beloved grandchildren Colby Duran and his wife Courtney, Austin Duran, Ezra Asher and his wife Megan, Kyra Asher, and cherished extended family. Please join our family for a remembrance and to share memories at 1pm on December 8th at the Comfort Suites hospitality room at 2571 Fisher Blvd, Barstow CA. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully recommends donations payable to Central High School/SUCCESS. Mail to: Jim Davis, Principal - Central High School, 405 North Second Ave., Barstow CA 92311.

