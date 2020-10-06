1/1
Jennifer Marie Garcia
1982 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Marie Garcia
October 1, 1982 - September 30, 2019

Jennifer Marie Garcia was born in Portland, Oregon on October 1st 1982. She passed September 30th 2019 in Lenwood, California. Jennifer is the youngest daughter of Miguel Garcia and Vera Steen. She is the youngest sister of Maryann Dickens, Cynthia Garcia and Michael Garcia. She is survived by her children Loren and Ariana Hansen, James and Gwen Garcia and Liv and Travis Lowe. Jennifer is also survived by her nieces and nephews (whom she also loved as much as her own children) Aaron, Nathan, Justin, Brianne Castro and Johnny Quabner. Jennifer had a big heart, and was a caregiver to her elderly grandmother and uncle. She was the best mother she could be to her children, they were her whole world. A piece of us has died with her and we are forever changed. We will miss Jennifer and think about her often, until we see her again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved