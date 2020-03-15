Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan F. Miers. View Sign Service Information Mead Mortuary 36930 Irwin Road Barstow , CA 92311 (760)-256-5671 Service 10:00 AM Mead Mortuary 36930 Irwin Road Barstow , CA 92311 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan F. Miers

April 21, 1930 - February 13, 2020



On February 13th, 2020, Joan Miers, loving mother, grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 89. Joan was born in Big Lake, Texas, on April 21st, 1930, to Evelyn and Donald Pattison. She spent most of her childhood in Winslow AZ, and though she called many places home; such as Santa Barbara, Carmel by the Sea, Los Angeles, and Rolling Hills, her most cherished memories and stories were of Winslow. Joan settled in Barstow with her husband, Dick Miers, where they raised four children and built a business, Miers & Miers CPA, from the ground up. Whether it was tending to her husband and children, or her luscious rose garden, she brought both love and beauty to the desert. With an endless capacity for warmth and compassion, Joan was the embodiment of nurturing. Joan lived for her family and her community, through charity work with the pink ladies and decades of service in Soroptimist International. Offering an empathetic ear and sage advice while painting her current project around the house, she never failed to inspire and lift the spirits of everyone around her. "Gram", as she was lovingly referred to, had a lifetime of stories to tell and she wove each story masterfully for every new generation of friends and family. She is still with us in her stories and the light she created in all our lives. We will cherish every word and continue her legacy by sharing them. Gram had a full and extraordinary life, reflected in words she cherished deeply, spoken by her husband in what would be one of their last conversations; "No regrets babe, whatever happens, no regrets." She is preceded in death by her sister Catherine, son Steve, and husband Richard. She is survived by her sisters, Donna and Amy; Children, Kitty, Jeff, and Rich; Grandchildren, Alley, Chris, Blue and his wife Deanne; Great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jade, Tony, and Michael; her great-great-grandchild Trinity. A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 10:00am at Mead Mortuary on Irwin Road in Barstow CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Joan Miers to Shriners for Children's Medical Center Attn: Development Office, 909 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA. 91105. Joan F. MiersApril 21, 1930 - February 13, 2020On February 13th, 2020, Joan Miers, loving mother, grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 89. Joan was born in Big Lake, Texas, on April 21st, 1930, to Evelyn and Donald Pattison. She spent most of her childhood in Winslow AZ, and though she called many places home; such as Santa Barbara, Carmel by the Sea, Los Angeles, and Rolling Hills, her most cherished memories and stories were of Winslow. Joan settled in Barstow with her husband, Dick Miers, where they raised four children and built a business, Miers & Miers CPA, from the ground up. Whether it was tending to her husband and children, or her luscious rose garden, she brought both love and beauty to the desert. With an endless capacity for warmth and compassion, Joan was the embodiment of nurturing. Joan lived for her family and her community, through charity work with the pink ladies and decades of service in Soroptimist International. Offering an empathetic ear and sage advice while painting her current project around the house, she never failed to inspire and lift the spirits of everyone around her. "Gram", as she was lovingly referred to, had a lifetime of stories to tell and she wove each story masterfully for every new generation of friends and family. She is still with us in her stories and the light she created in all our lives. We will cherish every word and continue her legacy by sharing them. Gram had a full and extraordinary life, reflected in words she cherished deeply, spoken by her husband in what would be one of their last conversations; "No regrets babe, whatever happens, no regrets." She is preceded in death by her sister Catherine, son Steve, and husband Richard. She is survived by her sisters, Donna and Amy; Children, Kitty, Jeff, and Rich; Grandchildren, Alley, Chris, Blue and his wife Deanne; Great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jade, Tony, and Michael; her great-great-grandchild Trinity. A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 10:00am at Mead Mortuary on Irwin Road in Barstow CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Joan Miers to Shriners for Children's Medical Center Attn: Development Office, 909 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA. 91105. Published in Desert Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Desert Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close