John Marcus "Mark" Taylor

October 19, 1942 - July 30, 2020



John Marcus "Mark" Taylor, born October 19, 1942 in McAlester, Oklahoma, went home to be with Jesus July 30, 2020. He and his wife Carolyn were married 60 years. They attended school together in the Bay Area of Northern California. Mark worked for Santa Fe Railway across the U.S. over 30 years and retired in the High Desert where they lived 27 years. They recently moved and resided in McKinney, Texas. He was known to many as "Pop." They will remember him as a wise, soft-spoken, mild mannered gentle man that loved to watch his grandchildren play high school and college sports. He was skilled on the computer and enjoyed his wood working shop. He was a master at telling a LONG story and a member of the Ashwood Mens golf club. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Taylor; his 2 children Kim (Taylor) and Steve McDonald of McKinney, TX; Chris and Becky Taylor of Kansas City, KS; 6 grandchildren Amy (McDonald) Alexander, Jesse and Brooke McDonald, Katie (McDonald) and Jared Rivera, Hannah Taylor, Sam Taylor and Levi Taylor; and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Lester Taylor and Gladys Talbert; 2 sisters Maxine Taylor and Wanda (Taylor) Parrish; and his son John Marcus Taylor Jr. Graveside Service will be held at Willis Cemetery in Madill, Oklahoma on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Doug McDonald officiating. He will be greatly missed by MANY.

