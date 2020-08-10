1/1
John Marcus "Mark" Taylor
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Marcus "Mark" Taylor
October 19, 1942 - July 30, 2020

John Marcus "Mark" Taylor, born October 19, 1942 in McAlester, Oklahoma, went home to be with Jesus July 30, 2020. He and his wife Carolyn were married 60 years. They attended school together in the Bay Area of Northern California. Mark worked for Santa Fe Railway across the U.S. over 30 years and retired in the High Desert where they lived 27 years. They recently moved and resided in McKinney, Texas. He was known to many as "Pop." They will remember him as a wise, soft-spoken, mild mannered gentle man that loved to watch his grandchildren play high school and college sports. He was skilled on the computer and enjoyed his wood working shop. He was a master at telling a LONG story and a member of the Ashwood Mens golf club. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Taylor; his 2 children Kim (Taylor) and Steve McDonald of McKinney, TX; Chris and Becky Taylor of Kansas City, KS; 6 grandchildren Amy (McDonald) Alexander, Jesse and Brooke McDonald, Katie (McDonald) and Jared Rivera, Hannah Taylor, Sam Taylor and Levi Taylor; and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Lester Taylor and Gladys Talbert; 2 sisters Maxine Taylor and Wanda (Taylor) Parrish; and his son John Marcus Taylor Jr. Graveside Service will be held at Willis Cemetery in Madill, Oklahoma on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Doug McDonald officiating. He will be greatly missed by MANY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Desert Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Willis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danny Hardeman
August 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved