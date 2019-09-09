Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juan Luis Mijares

October 11, 1937 - August 31, 2019



Juan Mijares, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his children at his home in Carmel, California. Juan was born in Mexico City, as the fourth of six children. He was raised in both Mexico City and at his family's ranch in Michoacan, Mexico. As a young university student in Mexico, Juan caught the eye of Sharon Dee Lawson, a foreign exchange student and Barstow resident. Juan and Sharon courted for several years before beginning their 50 year marriage. Juan worked to finish his civil engineering degree at San Diego State University; and began a career in both private engineering with Kenyon and Associates and municipal service with the City of Barstow. With the City of Barstow, Juan served as City Engineer and Director of Public Works. Juan was preceded in death by wife Sharon, and by one son, Alfonso "Billy" Mijares. Juan is survived by son Juan and his wife Cheryl, daughter Laura and her husband Tim, son David and his wife Jodi, and daughter Marisa and her husband Robert. Juan also has 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Juan's greatest legacy remains his loving family. Grandkids and great-grandkids were drawn to his side and relished his stories of growing up on the Mexican ranch. Papa Ujo, as Juan liked to be called, provided a loving, rich environment to nurture his family and he will be deeply missed. Published in Desert Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019

