Linda Anne Novaria (Fix)

May 18, 1948 - January 25, 2020



Linda passed quietly in her own home on January 25, 2020 following a long illness. Linda was a lifelong resident of Barstow and will be fondly remembered for her laughter and her generous heart. She never met a stranger she didn't want to help, and was a huge animal lover too. Many of us will remember Linda fondly for the time we spent with her at the Best Western or the Maya Inn. Linda is survived by her mother MaryJane Sicks; two daughters Karrie Novaria and Brailynne Mendibles; and 8 grandchildren Shane, Lyndra, Shay, Jarred, Teigan, Kendal and Hayden. She is preceded in death by her father Billie Fix and her brother David Fix. The memorial service for Linda will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mead Mortuary in Barstow, California.