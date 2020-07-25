1/1
Linda Lou Spatziani
1939 - 2020
Linda Lou Spatziani
December 16, 1939 - July 16, 2020

Linda Lou Spatziani was born December 16, 1939 to Nerline and Windell Powell in Winchester, Kentucky. She was a waitress for over 30 years, held a General Class Amateur Radio Operator license and was a member/officer of the Barstow Amateur Radio Club. She loved her family and had a great passion for fishing. One of her favorite things to do was watch her hummingbirds feeding outside her kitchen window. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leo Spatziani of Newberry Springs, CA; daughter, Cheryl Witteman of Winchester, CA; son, Richard Russell of Cathedral City, CA; stepdaughter, Leann (Rick) Stickley of Yermo, CA; granddaughters, Shawna Haverlock of Portland, OR, Allison Divine of Redlands, CA, and Tabitha Fuller of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Danny Modica of Hinkley, CA; 7 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Divine of Barstow, CA. Services will be held at Mead Mortuary on July 29, 2020: Viewing - 10am, Funeral Services - 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in her memory.

Published in Desert Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 29, 2020.
