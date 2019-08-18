Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Rosario "Rosa" Chavez

December 29, 1946 -August 6, 2019



Maria Rosario "Rosa" Chavez, age 72, of Barstow, CA passed away in her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa Mexico on December 29, 1946. Rosa was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was very well known for her enchiladas and tamales and would be very busy fulfilling all the requests from her friends, especially during the holidays. In the years leading up to her passing, she focused all of her love and attention on her three youngest grandchildren; Ciara, Selena and Jonas. Rosa is survived by her three children: Carlos Chavez, from Culiacan, Mexico, Veronica Chavez, from Barstow, CA, and Elu Chavez, from Las Vegas, NV. Rosa has eight grandchildren: Anthony Soto, and Jessica Chavez, from Barstow CA, Ruben Chavez, Morgan Jacks and Joseph Chavez, from Las Vegas, NV, and Ciara, Selena and Jonas Chavez from Barstow, CA. Rosa requested for a burial next to her late husband, Joseph Chavez Sr. who passed away in 2010. Her graveside service will be held on August 26, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery at 11:30 am. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Rosa during her final days. She will be deeply missed.

