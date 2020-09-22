1/1
Martin Kenneth Koba
1948 - 2020
Martin Koba
February 21, 1948 - August 29, 2020

Martin Kenneth Koba (Marty), 72, of Barstow, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born February 21, 1948, in San Diego, California to Kenneth and Katherine Koba. As a young man, Marty was known as a great debater and a talented writer. He participated in the National American Legion Oratorical Contest and went to Boy's State when he was a senior in high school. He aspired to become a lawyer and with that in mind enrolled in California State Western University hoping to attend law school afterward. He is survived by three daughters, Darcee, Korena and Amanda, and five grandchildren. Martin is also survived by two nieces. He was preceded in death by his life partner Marge, his mother, father and his two brothers, Norman and Brent. The family would like to thank all involved for caring for Martin and keeping him comfortable in his last months of life.

Published in Desert Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jay
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
