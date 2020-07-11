Rickey "Rick" Lucero

May 25, 1961 - July 2, 2020



On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Rickey "Rick" Lucero, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. Rick was born on May 25, 1961 in Barstow, CA to Teofilo Lucero and Shirley Cuba. He attended Mt. Saint Josephs Catholic School and graduated from Barstow High School class of 1979. "The best class ever" as he often said. While in high school, Rick was both an outstanding student and athlete, participating in basketball and baseball. After high school, Rick moved to Texas and obtained his Bachelor's degree from Texas Lutheran University in 1987. Rick was Vice President of inside sales worldwide at IBM for 30 years. He completed his career as Vice President of inside worldwide sales at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in January of 2020. Rick is survived by his mother, Shirley Cuba, and step-father, Jerry Cuba; his devoted wife and best friend, Melea Lucero; his son, Jeffrey Lucero; daughter, Aubrey Lucero;, daughter, Erin Lucero Cole and spouse, Jacob Cole; son, Benjamin Lucero; son, Colter Taylor; son, Zachary Taylor; grandsons, Kilian Evers and Luke Henry Williams; and granddaughters, Hallie and Sophie Taylor; brother, Vince Lucero; sister, Lori Lucero Meneley and spouse, Robert Meneley; step-brothers, Mike, Mark and Shane Cuba; step-sister, Misty Salbino; multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too many to list, but not forgotten. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Teofilo Lucero.

