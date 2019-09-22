Ruby Parr Speas
July 3, 1920 - September 13, 2019
Long-time Barstow resident, Ruby Parr Speas, passed away on 9/13/2019 at the age of 99, in Costa Mesa, CA. Ruby was born 7/3/1920, on her parents' homestead in Heglar, Idaho. She attended Albion Teachers College in Idaho, where she met her husband, Kenneth R. Speas. Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941 to serve for the duration of WWII (and beyond to 1961), and Ruby taught school in Idaho during his absence. They were married May 21, 1945, upon his return from an 18-month-long stay in a German POW camp. Ruby's passion was teaching, which she continued the rest of her life. She taught English to Japanese students while stationed with her husband in Japan after the war. She taught school at Orangewood Elementary, in Orange County, CA. She ran a daycare center for 45 years in Barstow, where she helped innumerable children learn to read. She continues teaching after her death through the Bodies for Science program at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away in 1990. She is survived by her three children, Diane (Ken) Jacob of Costa Mesa, Kenneth Parr Speas of Barstow, and Jerry Speas of Bakersfield. She has five grandchildren - Jamie Speas, Stacy (Jason) Lowe, Ken (Rebecca) Speas, Michael Benderman, and Sandy (Jimmy) Hollispeasy. She has seven great-grandchildren- Ethan and Brennan Lowe, Angela and Jessie Trombly, and Emma, Sean, and Eric Speas. In addition to the grandchildren related to her by blood, Ruby is survived by hundreds of children who grew up in the Speas Family Daycare with Grandma Ruby. Donations in her name may be made to the Barstow SDA Church.
Published in Desert Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019