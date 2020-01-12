Desert Dispatch

Tim J. Forster (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim J. Forster.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tim J. Forster
April 4, 1961 - December 30, 2019

Tim J. Forster, 58, of Barstow, CA died on December 30, 2019 with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Seattle, WA to David and Rita (Hofmann) Forster. He graduated from Shoreline High School and moved to Barstow, CA. shortly thereafter. Tim worked for BNSF Railroad and spent his spare time with his many friends.Tim leaves his mother Rita Forster; brother Scott Forster (Molly); sister Marie Nord (Chris); two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father. Tim was a kind person who will be remembered as a good guy who loved to talk. In memory of Tim's life, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Desert Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.