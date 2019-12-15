Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Betty Savoie

January 28, 1937

November 19, 2019



It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Mrs. Velma Betty Savoie (Vel). Born and raised in Poplar, Montana. Vel met her husband James Savoie of 56 years at The Minneapolis School of Art where she received a Bachelor's Degree of Art. They moved to San Jose, California where her husband completed his Master's degree and settled in Barstow, CA. Both served the Barstow Community College for a span of over 30 years. Vel died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Savoie. She leaves behind 1 remaining sister, Hazel Gruys in Mississippi; 3 children, Shannon Daniels, Eleuchia (Lulu) Moore and Jason Savoie; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. WE'RE SURE VEL & JIM ARE HAVING A GRAND OLE TIME IN THE HEREAFTER, JUST AS THEY DID IN LIFE." A memorial will be held on January 4, 2020. Just give us kids a call, or write for details. Velma Betty SavoieJanuary 28, 1937November 19, 2019It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Mrs. Velma Betty Savoie (Vel). Born and raised in Poplar, Montana. Vel met her husband James Savoie of 56 years at The Minneapolis School of Art where she received a Bachelor's Degree of Art. They moved to San Jose, California where her husband completed his Master's degree and settled in Barstow, CA. Both served the Barstow Community College for a span of over 30 years. Vel died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Savoie. She leaves behind 1 remaining sister, Hazel Gruys in Mississippi; 3 children, Shannon Daniels, Eleuchia (Lulu) Moore and Jason Savoie; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. WE'RE SURE VEL & JIM ARE HAVING A GRAND OLE TIME IN THE HEREAFTER, JUST AS THEY DID IN LIFE." A memorial will be held on January 4, 2020. Just give us kids a call, or write for details. Published in Desert Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Desert Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close