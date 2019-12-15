Velma Betty Savoie
January 28, 1937
November 19, 2019
It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Mrs. Velma Betty Savoie (Vel). Born and raised in Poplar, Montana. Vel met her husband James Savoie of 56 years at The Minneapolis School of Art where she received a Bachelor's Degree of Art. They moved to San Jose, California where her husband completed his Master's degree and settled in Barstow, CA. Both served the Barstow Community College for a span of over 30 years. Vel died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Savoie. She leaves behind 1 remaining sister, Hazel Gruys in Mississippi; 3 children, Shannon Daniels, Eleuchia (Lulu) Moore and Jason Savoie; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. WE'RE SURE VEL & JIM ARE HAVING A GRAND OLE TIME IN THE HEREAFTER, JUST AS THEY DID IN LIFE." A memorial will be held on January 4, 2020. Just give us kids a call, or write for details.
Published in Desert Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019