Van Owens
Altoona - Van Owens, 68, passed away May 15, 2019, at Altoona Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 21, 1950, in Sheridan, Iowa to Arlyn and Dorthea Owens.
Van attended the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and received his doctoral degree from Drake University. He was passionate about his work as a Psychologist and a pioneer in his field. One of his favorite places of employment was Broadlawns Medical Center because of the many individuals he was able to help and the lifelong friendships that were made.
Van will be remembered for his infinite love, selflessness, generosity, and example of strength under all circumstances.
Van was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed dog shows as well as playing golf and racquetball. However, nothing could compare to the enjoyment he got from spending time with his family and friends, and the special bond he shared with his daughter.
Van is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Karl) Bubser; granddaughter, Isabel Bubser; nephew, Sean (Mic) Starke; as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mik.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Suncrest Hospice and Altoona Nursing and Rehab for the very kind, compassionate care Van received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Blank Children's Developmental Center.
It brightened Van's day when strangers showed him kindness. In his honor, the family encourages you to return a smile or say hello to a stranger.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019