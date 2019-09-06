|
|
Aaron A. Dopf
Charleston, SC, formerly of Urbandale - Aaron Andrew Dopf passed away on September 2, 2019 due to Emery-Dryfus Muscular Dystrophy at his home in Charleston, SC surrounded by family, friends, and his loyal dog, Katie.
Aaron was born November 10, 1978 in Des Moines, IA. Parents Robert C. Dopf (a federal prosecutor) and Mary S. Dopf (a special needs teacher in the DSM Schools) were exceptionally loving parents who always encouraged all of their children to live life to the fullest and to follow their dreams.
Aaron was a 1997 graduate of Valley High School. During his time in high school Aaron was involved in the Valley Drama Dept where he found many loyal and amazing friends. After high school Aaron attended Iowa State University, Northern Colorado University (Greeley, CO) and settled at University of Iowa where he was graduated with a B.A. degree in Philosophy. Aaron continued his love of philosophy and teaching and obtained an M.A. degree and PhD degree from Kansas University (Lawrence, KS) where he became a loyal J-Hawks fan. He was awarded the Teaching Assistant of the Year.
Aaron took his love of travel to Europe where he studied at the University of Mainz (Germany) for a year and made nine trips to Europe overall - including walking the streets of Rome and exploring Prague.
Aaron was a Philosophy Professor at Clayton State University in Atlanta, GA and thoroughly enjoyed his fellow staff and the students. When the pace of Atlanta became too much for him, he decided to "semi-retire" to Charleston, SC where he could enjoy the sun, beach, pools, and friends while continuing to teach online. Aaron never missed a sunny day at the pools or the Folly Beach Pier. He was a friend to all and could talk to anyone about anything from Nietzsche philosophy, to bad sit coms, to sports. Aaron had many deep friendships in Charleston. A church memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Charleston including a reception by the pool at the Riverland Woods Apartments where he lived.
The September 2019 3rd International Meeting on Laminopathies in London (which studies Emery Dryfus Muscular Dystrophy) is dedicated to Aaron's memory.
Aaron was proceeded in death by his father, Robert C Dopf in 2012. He is survived by his mother, Mary Dopf of Des Moines; sisters, Jill Viles (Jeremy) of Gowrie, IA, Janet Albanese (Patrick) of Clive, IA and Elizabeth Brand of New London, CT; brother, Robert C. Dopf (Christine) of Windsor Heights; Katie (his loyal dog companion), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to: University of Iowa, Department of BioChemistry - EDMD Research, 4-303 BSB, Iowa City, IA 52241.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 4:00-6:00pm at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Funeral is Monday, September 9 at 11:00am at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA). Lunch and a visit to cemetery to follow.
