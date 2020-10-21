Aaron Britt
Des Moines - Aaron Matthew Britt, 34, of Des Moines, peacefully went home to be with his heavenly Father on October 20, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer. Aaron was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father.
A 2004 graduate of East Des Moines High School, Aaron received his Associates degree in Hotel Restaurant Management and Culinary Arts from Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC). He worked as a long-time Sous Chef at Embassy Suites and was most recently employed as Deli Counter Cook at Hy-Vee in Waukee, Iowa.
Aaron's greatest joy was his two babies, family, and friends. Aaron's beautiful smile, positive attitude, and sense of humor will be missed. He was a friend to all, and he leaves behind many who loved him, and will miss him very much.
Aaron will be deeply missed by his wife, Emily Britt, his young son and daughter, Altan Dash Britt and Liag Noraa Britt, his loving parents, Donald and Tina Britt. He is also survived by his brother Adam (Nicole), his sister Amanda (Jimmy) Anousis, three nieces, two nephews, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. We rest assured he is now with Jesus, his grandparents, Donald and Betty Hamilton, and nephew, Nash Anousis.
A Funeral Service will be held at Iles Funeral Home Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5 pm. A visitation will be held from 3 - 5 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to his family will be appreciated. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com