Aaron Michael Winn
Aaron Michael Winn

Des Moines - Aaron M. Winn was born on January 26, 1977 in Des Moines and passed away suddenly at home on July 28, 2020.

Aaron was a people person. He was the most non-judgmental and open-minded individual you could hope to meet. Aaron was the best at making others laugh.

Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Michael Winn; son, Jon M. Dooley-Winn; and his grandma, Joanne Woodard. He is survived by his children, Mikayla Still and Jeremiah Winn; mother, Christina Edmonston; his brothers, Adam (Susan) and Dan (Amanda) Winn; as well as his 4 nephews and 2 nieces.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Funeral services will also take place at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing is encouraged.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
