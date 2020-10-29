Aaron Richard Marriott



Aaron Richard Marriott, age 40, passed away September 27, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Aaron was born on September 13, 1980, to Richard Rex Marriott and Lauren Hunsberger Welch in Des Moines, Iowa. He lived most of his life in Iowa but also resided recently in Chicago and Memphis. Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jack and Edna Marriott of Polk City; and Warren and Jean Hunsberger of Johnston.



After graduating from Southeast Polk High School in 1999, he first attended DMACC and then the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 2007 with a B.A. in English. He worked for several years at FedEx in Des Moines in different positions.



Aaron loved sports in high school and excelled as a wrestler and as a trusted teammate. His hobbies included music, especially the blues and rock, and many types of literature and film. His love of music took him to a variety of music concerts over the years including his most recent tour of the Chicago and Memphis blues scenes.



He is survived by his parents, Rick Marriott of Perry and Lauren Welch (Paul) of Des Moines; his sister, Cora Arnburg (Tom) of Des Moines; his brother, Luke Marriott (Elena) of Denver; 5 uncles and 3 aunts; 11 first cousins; and 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Aaron will be remembered by his loving family and friends for his singular personality, sharp humor, kind heart, and free spirit. He would have wanted all to celebrate and honor his life with the many priceless memories and love he shared.



Aaron faced many health problems yet he met them with admirable courage and resilience as he walked through his life. To quote one of his favorite songwriters, Aaron was "a good upstanding man, a credit to the flock". His family would like to invite family and friends to join them in a celebration of his life ceremony to be scheduled at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to Lauren Welch at 1444 46th Street, Des Moines, IA 50311.









